A suspect caught on surveillance video walking through a woman's home in Spring as she and her young child slept inside on New Year's Day has been arrested.Terrell Morgan, 17, has been charged with burglary of a habitation after deputies say he tried to open several doors and windows of a house on Paladera Place Court, before breaking in through a window of the guest bedroom.According to an arrest warrant, Morgan is seen in the video walking into the living room, kitchen and the bedroom of the homeowner's 7-year-old daughter. The homeowner says the child was not in her own room at the time and was in the master bedroom, where they both were sleeping.Video also allegedly shows Morgan walking into the master bedroom and staying there for about 30 minutes. When he leaves the room, his pants are off, and he's wearing a dress partially pulled up to his knees.Officials believe the suspect was watching them as they slept. The homeowner also told deputies she found a stain on her bed when she woke up around noon that day that she says was not there before she went to sleep.Morgan allegedly left behind a water bottle that he drank from in the guest room. A pair of shorts was also recovered from a storm drain in front of the home, which were linked back to the suspect.Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say an anonymous tipster recognized Morgan from a photo.They compared prints from a previous arrest to those left behind on the water bottle, which were a match.Detectives say they also discovered that Morgan lived on Chapel Rock Lane, less than one-quarter mile from the victim's home.Morgan is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond.