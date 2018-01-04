A three-month investigation into more than 150 car break-ins in northwest Harris County resulted in the arrest of three men."These are folks that would go in the middle of the night, 2-3 o'clock in the morning," explained Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann. "They're the ones that are walking around neighborhoods and basically breaking into cars."After months without many leads, a home surveillance camera finally caught one of the burglaries on Dec. 22.The video showed a man breaking into a vehicle in the 6800 block of Tammany Manor Lane.Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables identified the suspect in the video as 20-year-old Dardairus Dain Fletcher.Deputy constables were able to track a stolen cell phone to Fletcher's home, where they say they found him with stolen property and drugs.During his interview, investigators said Fletcher told them about two other men who were allegedly involved in the break-ins.Dominique Demond Lockett, 19, and De'Aries Jahmar Smith, 18, were also arrested. Both were found with stolen property and drugs in their possession."The arrest of these three suspects has led to the clearance of over 150 car burglaries throughout northwest Harris County neighborhoods including, Dowdell PUD, Bridgestone MUD, Villages of Creekside, Meadowhill MUD, Gleannloch Farms, Charterwood, and Northpoint," said Constable Mark Herman.Most of the stolen property has been returned to the owners. If you believe you are a victim, contact authorities.All three men are facing a variety of charges including burglary of a motor vehicle. They are all out of jail on bond.