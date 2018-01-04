A Pennsylvania man got a new TV for Christmas, which gave him a new way to plow his driveway.Jonathan Schill attached the giant cardboard box that his TV came in to his lawn mower. And voila! He had a snow plow. You could say he was thinking outside the box.His fiancee recorded him showing off his brilliant and creative invention during the snowstorm last week, and her video has now been viewed more than eight million times on Facebook.Schill said his new plow worked just fine and he may have more inventions coming up, so stay tuned.