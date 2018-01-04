SOCIETY

No one wins Powerball jackpot, which swells to $550M

EMBED </>More Videos

The nation's tenth largest lottery prize is on the line Wednesday night. (KABC)

The winning numbers for the $460 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Wednesday night and no one won.

The numbers were: 2, 18, 37, 39, 42 and Powerball: 12

Anyone who hits all six numbers has an option of annual payments or a one-time cash payout of $291 million.

Since no one won the jackpot, it swells to an estimated $550 million for Saturday's drawing.

It is the biggest Powerball jackpot since the more than $750 million lottery win last August.

Related: How does the Powerball jackpot grow?

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societypowerballlottery
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
Happy Day of Happiness!
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Fellows float on giant flamingo raft down S. California river
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video