No one wins Powerball jackpot, which swells to $550M

The winning numbers for the $460 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Wednesday night and no one won.The numbers were: 2, 18, 37, 39, 42 and Powerball: 12Anyone who hits all six numbers has an option of annual payments or a one-time cash payout of $291 million.Since no one won the jackpot, it swells to an estimated $550 million for Saturday's drawing.It is the biggest Powerball jackpot since the more than $750 million lottery win last August.