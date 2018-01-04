CINCINNATI, Ohio (KTRK) --Giddy Buffalo fans continue to send a lot more money to an NFL quarterback from Katy who helped them get into the playoffs.
Cincinnati Bengals' Andy Dalton's foundation reported Wednesday it has received more than $200,000 in donations since the Bengals beat the Ravens 31-27 on Sunday. Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds left to eliminate the Ravens and open a spot for the Bills.
The Bills got the final AFC wild-card berth and ended their 17-year postseason drought, the longest among North America's four major professional sports.
Bills fans are thanking Dalton by donating to his foundation. He was surprised and thankful for the reaction by Bills fans.
"I think I'm the hottest guy in Buffalo right now," Dalton said Monday. "According to my Twitter, I think everybody's loving us right now. Obviously that's a crazy fan base and they're all pretty excited."
Dalton posted a video on his Twitter account Wednesday expressing his gratitude with an update on the donations.
"We cannot thank everybody enough. This has been so amazing to see how supportive people are and how much people are blessing us. The impact it is going to make is going to be huge," Dalton said.
Dalton's foundation helps children who have suffered with serious illnesses and physical challenges.
While the Bills' long streak of playoff futility is over, the Bengals' streak continues. They haven't won a playoff game since the 1990 season, the sixth-longest streak of postseason futility in NFL history. They've lost all seven of their playoff games since that season, including an NFL-record five straight first-round defeats from 2011-15.
The Bengals missed out on the playoffs for a second straight season, going 7-9 . They won their last two games, knocking the Lions and Ravens out of the playoff race.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
