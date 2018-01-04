FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate Elvis' 83rd birthday with free food

Celebrate what would have been Elvis' 83rd birthday by dressing as "the king" at Chuy's. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The king of rock and roll would have been 83 on Monday and it's time to celebrate.

If you dress like Elvis or Priscilla on Monday, Chuy's will give you a free entrée.

You can also enjoy $1 off the Elvis Green Chile Fried Chicken and the Elvis Presley Memorial Combo.

Dressing like the king and getting some free food isn't enough. It's all about the music.

You can see Elvis perform live at several Houston-area locations including River Oaks from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Shenandoah from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Westchase from 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. and Webster 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Check the Chuy's website for performance schedules at restaurants outside of Houston.

Elvis died in 1977.

RELATED: Houston photographer honors Elvis with adorable baby photo shoot
Baby Kaden channeled his inner King of Rock.

