FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --The manager of a Discount Tire who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey was moved to tears when he saw what his co-workers did for him in Friendswood.
Michael Stewart was given a new guitar by his employees who pooled their money together to buy the instrument for him.
Knowing Stewart is a huge music fan, they gave him a brand new Gibson guitar. They said they wanted to do something special for him.
