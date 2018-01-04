SOCIETY

Employees buy guitar for manager in Friendswood who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

A manager was moved to tears after the gift he received from his employees. (KTRK)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
The manager of a Discount Tire who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey was moved to tears when he saw what his co-workers did for him in Friendswood.

Michael Stewart was given a new guitar by his employees who pooled their money together to buy the instrument for him.

Knowing Stewart is a huge music fan, they gave him a brand new Gibson guitar. They said they wanted to do something special for him.

Related: Friendswood man who played piano in floodwater receives new piano today

Related Topics:
societyhurricane harveygiftsFriendswood
