Full list of 2018 RodeoHouston concert performers announced

EMBED >More News Videos Take a guess on RodeoHouston big annoucement

RodeoHouston just announced the big names who will be joining Garth Brooks at NRG Stadium this year.Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials just announced these acts for the 2018 rodeo. Tickets will go on sale on January 11 at 10 a.m.Garth Brooks - Tuesday, February 27Little Big Town - Wednesday, February 28Blake Shelton - Thursday, March 1Leon Bridges - Friday, March 2Kelsea Ballerini - Saturday, March 3Alessia Cara - Sunday, March 4Rascal Flatts - Monday, March 5Jason Aldean - Tuesday, March 6Thomas Rhett - Wednesday, March 7Luke Bryan - Thursday, March 8Chris Young - Friday, March 9Cody Johnson - Saturday, March 10Calibre 50 - Sunday, March 11Zac Brown Band - Monday, March 12J Balvin - Tuesday, March 13OneRepublic - Wednesday, March 14Keith Urban - Thursday, March 15Chris Stapleton - Friday, March 16Brad Paisley - Saturday, March 17Garth Brooks - Sunday, March 18If you want the best chance at purchasing tickets visit RodeoHouston the online waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. Customers who enter the waiting room between 9:30 a.m. and 9:59 a.m. are randomly selected to purchase their tickets first. Those entering after 10 a.m. are placed behind those already in the waiting room.Tickets are expected to go fast for big performers like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and OneRepublic.Individual tickets will range from $18 to $100 with a six ticket purchase limit.The artists will be performing on a whole new star-shaped stage. It will have five points that each measure 36 feet and are raised to create an elevated performance.Last year was a spectacular rodeo, featuring big-time acts like The Chainsmokers, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, Fifth Harmony, Willie Nelson, ZZ Top and Brad Paisley.Combined, those artists have 33 Grammy awards and 34 American Music Awards.