Full list of 2018 RodeoHouston concert performers announced

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --RodeoHouston just announced the big names who will be joining Garth Brooks at NRG Stadium this year.
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials just announced these acts for the 2018 rodeo. Tickets will go on sale on January 11 at 10 a.m.
Garth Brooks - Tuesday, February 27
Little Big Town - Wednesday, February 28
Blake Shelton - Thursday, March 1
Leon Bridges - Friday, March 2
Kelsea Ballerini - Saturday, March 3
Alessia Cara - Sunday, March 4
Rascal Flatts - Monday, March 5
Jason Aldean - Tuesday, March 6
Thomas Rhett - Wednesday, March 7
Luke Bryan - Thursday, March 8
Chris Young - Friday, March 9
Cody Johnson - Saturday, March 10
Calibre 50 - Sunday, March 11
Zac Brown Band - Monday, March 12
J Balvin - Tuesday, March 13
OneRepublic - Wednesday, March 14
Keith Urban - Thursday, March 15
Chris Stapleton - Friday, March 16
Brad Paisley - Saturday, March 17
Garth Brooks - Sunday, March 18
If you want the best chance at purchasing tickets visit RodeoHouston the online waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. Customers who enter the waiting room between 9:30 a.m. and 9:59 a.m. are randomly selected to purchase their tickets first. Those entering after 10 a.m. are placed behind those already in the waiting room.
Tickets are expected to go fast for big performers like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and OneRepublic.
Individual tickets will range from $18 to $100 with a six ticket purchase limit.
The artists will be performing on a whole new star-shaped stage. It will have five points that each measure 36 feet and are raised to create an elevated performance.
CHECK OUT THE STAR STAGE: RodeoHouston to make 'big and bright' announcement Tuesday
PHOTOS: 2018 RodeoHouston performer lineup
Last year was a spectacular rodeo, featuring big-time acts like The Chainsmokers, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, Fifth Harmony, Willie Nelson, ZZ Top and Brad Paisley.
Combined, those artists have 33 Grammy awards and 34 American Music Awards.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff