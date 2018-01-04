Alleged shoplifter pepper sprays store employee

A woman pepper sprayed an employee while allegedly shoplifting from a store. (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) --
Newly released surveillance video shows an alleged shoplifter pepper spraying an employee at a JCPenney in Indiana.

The employee told police that when she got off the elevator, she saw three women putting clothes in a black bag.

The alarm went off when one of them walked toward the door.

Police say two of the women accused of shoplifting took off. The third woman used pepper spray on the 66-year-old employee and also sprayed a man who was trying to help. She also got away.

