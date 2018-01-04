Two men shot in Richmond apartment ambush

EMBED </>More Videos

Two men shot in ambush inside Richmond apartment. (KTRK)

By
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
Two men have been rushed to the hospital after an ambush at an apartment in Richmond.

Investigators say just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday a woman knocked on an apartment door in the Town and Country Apartments in the 2100 block of Thompson Road.

Four men were inside the apartment.

Police say when one of the men opened the door, the woman motioned to two other men outside that the door was open.

Investigators say those men stormed into the apartment and began shooting.

A man in his 50s and a man in his 40s were shot. They were taken by LifeFlight to the hospital.

Their conditions are not known.
Two other men inside the apartment were reportedly not targeted by the shooters.

Police do not believe anything was taken from the apartment and are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

"We don't know a motive at this point. The other two individuals inside this apartment were not targeted," said Lowell Neinast, PIO for the Richmond Police Department.

The suspects are still on the run.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
apartmentshootingshooting targetRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video