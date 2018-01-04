Two men shot in Richmond apartment ambush

Two men have been rushed to the hospital after an ambush at an apartment in Richmond.Investigators say just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday a woman knocked on an apartment door in the Town and Country Apartments in the 2100 block of Thompson Road.Four men were inside the apartment.Police say when one of the men opened the door, the woman motioned to two other men outside that the door was open.Investigators say those men stormed into the apartment and began shooting.A man in his 50s and a man in his 40s were shot. They were taken by LifeFlight to the hospital.Their conditions are not known.Two other men inside the apartment were reportedly not targeted by the shooters.Police do not believe anything was taken from the apartment and are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting."We don't know a motive at this point. The other two individuals inside this apartment were not targeted," said Lowell Neinast, PIO for the Richmond Police Department.The suspects are still on the run.