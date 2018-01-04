WATER MAIN BREAK

Water main break turns NW Houston road into icy driving hazard

Water shut off at watermain break in northwest Houston but ice remains on Hollister Road. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Freezing temperatures and a water main break could make some pretty treacherous road conditions in Houston Thursday morning.

Water was seen spouting an estimated 30 feet into the air at the overpass at Hollister Road over Cole Creek for hours.

Water filled the roadway, quickly turning slick and icy.

Police shut down the road as drivers began to skid on the icy spots.

The water main was shut down just before 7 a.m.
Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling updates conditions on Hollister Rd. following water main break.



Crews say the air release valve on the water main ruptured, causing the water to spill out of the pipe. The freezing temperatures are believed to be the cause.

The valve has been repaired and water is flowing again through the pipe.

The road will remained closed until the ice melts.

