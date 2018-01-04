PETS & ANIMALS

Lucky strike: Adorable dog loves to bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

Blake the bowling Goldendoodle shows he's got game. (KTRK)

EMMETT, Washington (KTRK) --
If you're ever looking for a bowling buddy, you may want to team up with a dog named Blake.

The 8-month-old Goldendoodle was taught how to bowl when he was 12 weeks old by his owner, Katelyn 'KT' Simpson, who runs a bowling alley.

"As soon as he got tall enough to reach the ramp, we put a ball up there, and we tried just to see what happens and he loved it," Simpson said.

Simpson has been bowling since she was 3 years old and was part of the USA Junior National team in 2015.

She says Blake's skills aren't too shabby, either.

"I think his high game is like a 93," Simpson said. "He gets strikes every once in a while, pretty good spare shooter."

She plans to teach her new puppy, Adam, how to bowl when he's a little older.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogbowlingu.s. & worldWashington
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Delta ships puppy to wrong destination
Officers wrangle four-legged landscapers after goats, donkey walk off job
SPONSORED: Pick Your Pet
Happy Panda Day!
United: Flight attendant 'did not knowingly place' dog in bin
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video