Lucky strike: Adorable dog loves to bowl

If you're ever looking for a bowling buddy, you may want to team up with a dog named Blake.The 8-month-old Goldendoodle was taught how to bowl when he was 12 weeks old by his owner, Katelyn 'KT' Simpson, who runs a bowling alley."As soon as he got tall enough to reach the ramp, we put a ball up there, and we tried just to see what happens and he loved it," Simpson said.Simpson has been bowling since she was 3 years old and was part of the USA Junior National team in 2015.She says Blake's skills aren't too shabby, either."I think his high game is like a 93," Simpson said. "He gets strikes every once in a while, pretty good spare shooter."She plans to teach her new puppy, Adam, how to bowl when he's a little older.