Man in Santa hat kidnaps baby Jesus figure from Nativity scene and decapitates 9 other figures

Police need your help finding a real Scrooge who stole a Christ figure and decapitated nine Nativity scene characters in Florida. (KTRK)

SANFORD, Florida (KTRK) --
Police in Florida say a crook donning a Santa hat was caught on camera stealing a figure of the baby Jesus from a Nativity scene.

The Sanford Police Department says an unidentified man was recorded by a surveillance camera as he vandalized the display at LifeWay Community Church.

He then was seen running away with the baby Jesus figure.

The church said the vandal caused about $3,000 in damage when he cut the heads off nine of the figures and destroyed three others.

Police are now seeking tips that will lead to this man's arrest.

