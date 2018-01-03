SANFORD, Florida (KTRK) --Police in Florida say a crook donning a Santa hat was caught on camera stealing a figure of the baby Jesus from a Nativity scene.
The Sanford Police Department says an unidentified man was recorded by a surveillance camera as he vandalized the display at LifeWay Community Church.
He then was seen running away with the baby Jesus figure.
The church said the vandal caused about $3,000 in damage when he cut the heads off nine of the figures and destroyed three others.
Police are now seeking tips that will lead to this man's arrest.
