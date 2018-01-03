Police in Florida say a crook donning a Santa hat was caught on camera stealing a figure of the baby Jesus from a Nativity scene.The Sanford Police Department says an unidentified man was recorded by a surveillance camera as he vandalized the display at LifeWay Community Church.He then was seen running away with the baby Jesus figure.The church said the vandal caused about $3,000 in damage when he cut the heads off nine of the figures and destroyed three others.Police are now seeking tips that will lead to this man's arrest.