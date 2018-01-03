Millions of drivers pass underneath this piece of graffiti every week in Houston.Many call it inspirational. Others say it meshes well with the cultural landscape of the Bayou City.But one Houston man is fighting to get city hall to protect the "Be Someone" sign just outside of downtown Houston on I-45.A Change.org petition seeks to have the hand-painted sign registered as a protected landmark with the Texas State Historical Commission.As of tonight, the petition has reached just over 13,000 signatures and counting.