Taco Bell's $1 Nacho Fries make menu debut

You can now officially ask for a side of fries with your order at Taco Bell.The restaurant just added what it's dubbed Nacho Fries to the menu for just $1.Taco Bell said the fries will be covered in seasoning and served with a dippable side of nacho cheese.They will be "crisped to perfection," too.Nacho Fries also come in Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49, topped with add-ons including, beef, Pico de Gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream.Grab them while you can! The fries will only be available for a limited time.