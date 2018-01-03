Gas experts are warning the new year will bring higher gas prices.In fact, according to GasBuddy, the price you pay at the pump will be the highest in four years.Fuel experts did a month-by-month analysis to forecast gas prices for 2018. They predict the overall average will be $2.57 a gallon. That's the highest since 2014.The most Houstonians are predicted to pay will come in May, just as vacations begin. That's when gas prices are expected to rise to $2.73.While the price is higher, it's a bargain compared to what people in California will pay. This year gas will average near $4 in San Francisco.