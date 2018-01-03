An impressive new piece of art underway in Houston proves the Astros spirit is still going strong in the city.Artist "Skeez-181" is working on a new mural in The Heights as a tribute to the team's World Series win.The mural can be seen next to Steel City Pops and Birds Barbershop on East 20th Street.The art is still a work in progress, but our sneak peek this afternoon left us pretty impressed.We'll be sure to show you the completed mural when it is done.