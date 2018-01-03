SOCIETY

New mural in The Heights pays tribute to Houston Astros' World Series win

This might just be the most popular mural in Houston when it's done. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An impressive new piece of art underway in Houston proves the Astros spirit is still going strong in the city.

Artist "Skeez-181" is working on a new mural in The Heights as a tribute to the team's World Series win.

The mural can be seen next to Steel City Pops and Birds Barbershop on East 20th Street.

The art is still a work in progress, but our sneak peek this afternoon left us pretty impressed.

We'll be sure to show you the completed mural when it is done.

