Real-life nightmare: Houston man wakes to find robber with gun in his face

EMBED </>More Videos

Andrew Doggett says he fears for an armed gunman's next victim after a rude awakening at his downtown Houston apartment. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Marine Corps reservist woke up to a man pointing his sister's gun at him and demanding cocaine.

Andrew Doggett, 24, tells Eyewitness News he was taking an afternoon nap at his apartment in downtown when a man broke in and started taking things as he slept, including his sister's loaded handgun.

When Doggett woke up, he saw the gun. The man then asked where the cocaine was.

"I said, 'I have nothing. I have nothing.' He mumbled and was like, 'Wrong apartment' and walked out," said Doggett, also a college student.

Houston police are looking for the robber, who got away with a computer, some earrings, a bottle of liquor and the gun.

EMBED More News Videos

Andrew Doggett says he was waking from a nap when he came face-to-face with an armed robber.



Doggett regrets having not been more coherent, especially with his military training.

"If I wasn't half-asleep and half-naked, I would have done my best to detain him," he said. "He has my sister's handgun. Anything can happen. He needs to be caught."

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the man's arrest. You can submit tips online at www.crime-stoppers.org or by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
cocainearmed robberycrime stoppersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video