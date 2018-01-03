EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2858492" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Andrew Doggett says he was waking from a nap when he came face-to-face with an armed robber.

A Marine Corps reservist woke up to a man pointing his sister's gun at him and demanding cocaine.Andrew Doggett, 24, tells Eyewitness News he was taking an afternoon nap at his apartment in downtown when a man broke in and started taking things as he slept, including his sister's loaded handgun.When Doggett woke up, he saw the gun. The man then asked where the cocaine was."I said, 'I have nothing. I have nothing.' He mumbled and was like, 'Wrong apartment' and walked out," said Doggett, also a college student.Houston police are looking for the robber, who got away with a computer, some earrings, a bottle of liquor and the gun.Doggett regrets having not been more coherent, especially with his military training."If I wasn't half-asleep and half-naked, I would have done my best to detain him," he said. "He has my sister's handgun. Anything can happen. He needs to be caught."Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the man's arrest. You can submit tips online ator by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).