PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --An office manager for country musician Mickey Gilley says the artist and his son are doing okay after a car accident.
Jeff McDonald told Eyewitness News that Gilley and his son Michael were on their way to Branson, Missouri when the crash occurred.
We are hoping to learn more about the crash, but right now there are very few details.
Gilley and his son are said to be back in Pasadena.
RELATED STORIES: Mickey Gilley and Gilley's Club
La Porte leaders vote to build new Gilley's music venue
Local craft brewer recreates Mickey Gilley's beer
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff