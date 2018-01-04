Mickey Gilley and son involved in car crash on the way to Branson

Country artist Mickey Gilley is said to be doing alright after being involved in a car crash while traveling to Branson. (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
An office manager for country musician Mickey Gilley says the artist and his son are doing okay after a car accident.

Jeff McDonald told Eyewitness News that Gilley and his son Michael were on their way to Branson, Missouri when the crash occurred.

We are hoping to learn more about the crash, but right now there are very few details.

Gilley and his son are said to be back in Pasadena.

RELATED STORIES: Mickey Gilley and Gilley's Club

La Porte leaders vote to build new Gilley's music venue
The countdown is on for the hopeful return of Gilley's in La Porte. abc13's Steve Campion reports.

Local craft brewer recreates Mickey Gilley's beer

The No Label Brewery in Katy decided to bring it back and sell it at H-E-B and Spec's.

