WANTED: Man accused of stealing $1.3 million in armored truck heist

EMBED </>More Videos

Davione Owens, 20, is wanted for his alleged role in an armored truck heist in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tonight we're learning the man who was found burned to death late last month was one of three suspects wanted for an armored truck heist.

The body of 28-year-old Ronald Freeman was found burning in the woods off Wenda in southeast Houston on December 27th.

Authorities have now identified him as one of three suspects who targeted a Garda Armored Courier truck at the Frost Bank on Kirby the day after Christmas.

Davione Owens, 20, and Denzel Miles, 25, are now facing aggravated robbery charges for allegedly helping to steal $1,387,000 from the truck driver.

Houston police say Miles was a former Garda Courier who was fired from the company in October.

Miles was taken into custody on December 28, and allegedly told investigators that Freeman was the third suspect.

Owens is still on the run. If you have seen him or know where he is, call Houston police.

No charges have been filed related to Freeman's death.

Investigators can't tell gender of burned body found in woods
EMBED More News Videos

Investigators said the body was found in a muddy patch about multiple yards away from the roadway.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
armored car heistrobberybody foundHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video