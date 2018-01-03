EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2832098" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Investigators said the body was found in a muddy patch about multiple yards away from the roadway.

Tonight we're learning the man who was found burned to death late last month was one of three suspects wanted for an armored truck heist.The body of 28-year-old Ronald Freeman was found burning in the woods off Wenda in southeast Houston on December 27th.Authorities have now identified him as one of three suspects who targeted a Garda Armored Courier truck at the Frost Bank on Kirby the day after Christmas.Davione Owens, 20, and Denzel Miles, 25, are now facing aggravated robbery charges for allegedly helping to steal $1,387,000 from the truck driver.Houston police say Miles was a former Garda Courier who was fired from the company in October.Miles was taken into custody on December 28, and allegedly told investigators that Freeman was the third suspect.Owens is still on the run. If you have seen him or know where he is, call Houston police.No charges have been filed related to Freeman's death.