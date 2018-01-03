HOME & GARDEN

Protecting your sprinkler system from cold weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
People across southeast Texas might want to take a few precautions with the temperatures expected to drop in our area.

The freezing forecast could wreak havoc on your sprinkler system.

Eyewitness News caught with up the experts over at Houston Heights Irrigation and Drainage. Owner Juan Alvarez said he has field tons of calls from worried customers. He said making sure your backflow preventer is flushed out is key.

"Usually this time of year, I suggest they turn their sprinkler system off due to this cold," said Alvarez. "Just to give you a number. Last year, I replaced about 150 of them myself."

ABC13 also spoke with Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical. Technician Gio Flores said his team is working through about 80 calls a day. He said older systems prove the most challenging. Damage to a gas valve or igniter might cause them suddenly to stop working.

Flores said make sure you don't place any items on your furnace. Storing items close to the heater can be a fire danger.

