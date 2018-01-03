HPD Chief Art Acevedo pledges to crack down on domestic violence

HPD Chief Art Acevedo pledges to crack down on domestic violence.

HOUSTON, Texas
Expect to see big changes this year when it comes to how police handle domestic abuse cases.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told city councilors he plans to take a tougher stance on cases of domestic abuse.

"We go to domestic violence scenes in this county, where there's been domestic violence and no one goes to jail that night," said Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

He then told city councilors at a meeting on Wednesday morning, that going forward, if abuse is suspected, one or more parties will be going to jail moving forward.

"When we call in, those that might use physical violence against a partner. The chances are you may end beating the charge later on, but you're not going to stop taking a ride to jail for a night. And I believe that's going to saves lives, I really do," said Acevedo.

It's something the family of Gayla Roy appreciates. Investigators said Roy was kidnapped, choked and killed by the father of her two children, Don Gaines.

Roy's aunt said he had been abusive in the past. She hopes the new stance will encourage victims to come forward.

"I feel great about it, I think that's what needs to happen. Something needs to be done with these suspects because if not something is going to happen to these women," said Deb Dougar, Gayla Roy's Aunt

