Women's pro football team coming to Houston

A women's football team is set to come to Houston in the near future.The Legends Football League announced that the league will take on individual or group ownership of its existing teams."These past nine years have been spent tirelessly working to establish a brand and sport that was non-existent prior to 2009. In a very short period of time, in relation to brand evolution standards in sports, especially women's sport, we have built a sport that has been played in nearly every major continent at major arenas and stadiums, broadcast to over 200+ television markets and drawn stadium crowds of over 22,000 spectators,"said Mitchell Mortaza, Managing Partner.The LFL says that they have already secured ownership groups in Houston and Nashville and is in active talks with New York, New Jersey, Arizona San Francisco, Washington DC, Northern Virginia, North Carolina, Kansas City and Philadelphia.The primary focus of LFL will be to build out it's U.S. league, but they plan to launch leagues in Canada, Australia and Europe in the future.LFL is planning for 33 markets to make up their league, which they predict to be up and running by 2028.