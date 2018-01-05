SPORTS

Women's pro football team coming to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

The Legends Football League announced their plans for a future women's football team in Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A women's football team is set to come to Houston in the near future.

The Legends Football League announced that the league will take on individual or group ownership of its existing teams.

"These past nine years have been spent tirelessly working to establish a brand and sport that was non-existent prior to 2009. In a very short period of time, in relation to brand evolution standards in sports, especially women's sport, we have built a sport that has been played in nearly every major continent at major arenas and stadiums, broadcast to over 200+ television markets and drawn stadium crowds of over 22,000 spectators,"said Mitchell Mortaza, Managing Partner.

The LFL says that they have already secured ownership groups in Houston and Nashville and is in active talks with New York, New Jersey, Arizona San Francisco, Washington DC, Northern Virginia, North Carolina, Kansas City and Philadelphia.

The primary focus of LFL will be to build out it's U.S. league, but they plan to launch leagues in Canada, Australia and Europe in the future.

LFL is planning for 33 markets to make up their league, which they predict to be up and running by 2028.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsfootballwomenathleteswashington d.c.HoustonNew YorkArizona
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video