Red Circle makes lollipop and heart-shaped churros desserts

Red Circle Ice Cream has officially opened its doors in Chinatown serving heart-shaped churros and ice cream desserts.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ice cream and churro lovers your prayers may have been answered with this new Houston dessert spot.

After Nickey Ngo and her husband traveled across America, enjoying unique desserts on both the east and west coasts, they asked themselves why wait for someone to bring trendy treats to Houston.

A few years later, Red Circle Ice Cream opened its doors in Chinatown at 6839 Ranchester.

"In the Asian community red means good luck and circle means continuous, so if you put the two together our shop means continuous luck," Ngo said.

Dessert lovers can taste rare menu items like sugar-sprinkled, fried-dough churros tucked into scoops of ice cream, ice-cream-filled macaroons, warm donut ice cream sandwiches, egg-waffle ice cream cones and the newly-added churro lollipops.



The shop's most popular treat is the Houston original "Churro Daddy" which is freshly fried, rolled in cinnamon sugar, and topped with cereal or sprinkles.

Red Circle is open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m., Saturday from noon until 11 p.m. and Sunday doors open from noon until 9 p.m.

