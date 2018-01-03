The Houston Astros have been invited to the White House to celebrate their World Series victory.There's no immediate word when the team could make the visit, but the Astros have confirmed the invitation has been issued.The New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Penguins and Clemson Tigers have all visited the White House in recent months to be congratulated by the president for their titles. The Golden State Warriors did not make the trip after being disinvited by President Trump. The president has been outspoken for weeks about his opposition to players kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustices.