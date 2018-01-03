Top 10 diets: Best for weight loss, health and more

HEALTH & FITNESS

Was losing weight, getting fit or living a healthier lifestyle part of your New Year's resolution?

If so, U.S. News evaluated 40 of the most popular diets and identified the best. Find which top-rated diet is best for your health and fitness goals.

Ranked 1: Dash Diet

Ranked 2: Mediterranean Diet

Ranked 3: The Flexitarian Diet

Ranked 4: Weight Watchers Diet

Ranked 5: MIND Diet

Ranked 6: TLC Diet

Ranked 7: Volumetrics Diet

Ranked 8: Mayo Clinic Diet

Ranked 9: Ornish Diet

Ranked 10: The Fertility Diet

Among the bottom of the Best Diet Overall list released by U.S. News and World Report were two of the most popular diets, the Keto diet and the Whole 30 diet.

According to an article posted by ABC News, the Keto diet prompts a low carbohydrate, high-fat regimen which can cause serious health issues.

"One of the concerns with Keto is how high in saturated fat it is," Haupt said. "Our experts say the diet can be especially dangerous to people with severe diabetes, kidney disease and heart disease", Angela Haupt, assistant managing editor of health at U.S. News and World Report, told ABC News.

The Whole30 came second to last in the 40 diet plans ranking. The diet strips food groups such as sugar, grains, dairy and legumes from dieters for a full 30 days, according to their website.

"The main thing about (Whole30 and Keto diets) is they're both extreme," Haupt said. "They're both really restrictive, in some cases wiping out entire food groups, and our experts say it's just not necessary and it's not safe or healthy."

