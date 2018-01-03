BREAKFAST

General Mills releasing new cereal mashups

EMBED </>More Videos

Morning breakfast is about to take an interesting twist after General Mills decided to shake things up by rolling out new mashup options. (KGO-TV)

Morning breakfast is about to take an interesting twist after General Mills decided to shake things up by rolling out new mashup options.

The options include, Peanut Butter Chocolate Blasted Shreds, Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Blasted Shreds.

The shreds cereals are essentially sweeter versions of Mini-Wheats.

In case you're wondering how General Mills is using frosted flakes when it's a Kellog's cereal, the term frosted flakes is not trademarked, so any cereal company can use it.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodcerealbreakfastbusinessu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BREAKFAST
Lather up with a little cheese and bacon this morning
IHOP launches breakfast-inspired clothing line
Lucky Charms reveals new unicorn marshmallow
The newest Krispy Kreme doughnut flavor is...
New shop offers custom, made-to-order donuts in Houston
More breakfast
FOOD & DRINK
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video