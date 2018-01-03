General Mills releasing new cereal mashups

Morning breakfast is about to take an interesting twist after General Mills decided to shake things up by rolling out new mashup options.The options include, Peanut Butter Chocolate Blasted Shreds, Lucky Charms Frosted Flakes, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Blasted Shreds.The shreds cereals are essentially sweeter versions of Mini-Wheats.In case you're wondering how General Mills is using frosted flakes when it's a Kellog's cereal, the term frosted flakes is not trademarked, so any cereal company can use it.