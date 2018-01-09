TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

Mayor responds to suspension of his press secretary

EMBED </>More Videos

Darian Ward, Turner's press secretary, stands behind the mayor in an undated photo. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mayor Sylvester Turner made his first public comments Wednesday regarding his press secretary's suspension for hiding thousands of emails that should've been turned over after an open records request.

"The matter is closed," Turner said, after both city legal and human resources reviewed the issue.

Darian Ward was suspended for ten days over the Christmas break when Turner's communication director asked for her work to be checked "for accuracy" a city memo said.

When the Office of Inspector General did a search for records that should have been turned over, they found the discrepancy.

Ward was asked to turn over emails relating to her work on non-city related projects, including a private side business called "Joy in Motion Productions."

Ward told Trent Siebert, the journalist who requested the records, and her bosses that she only had 30 emails relating to the request.

In fact, there were about 5,000.

"I have no question with her work performance," Turner said. "She's done her job extremely well. Having said that, no city employee should be doing their personal business on city time."

Turner said he is not worried about the appearance of Ward remaining in his administration. His punishment was above what was recommended, Turner said.

Council members Knox and Kubosh Tuesday said Ward should've lost her job for using city time for her personal projects, some of which included pitches to TV producers for reality shows.

Turner said there is no "ethical issue" within his administration and is satisfied with the punishment for Ward.

When the story broke on Tuesday, Turner declined comment.

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips


Related Topics:
politicssylvester turnerTed Oberg InvestigatesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
What we know about the tour bus company involved in AL bus crash
Liberty County sues Arkema plant owners for $1M
HISD board president: No one is safe from job cuts
What's in HISD superintendent Richard Carranza's contract?
City created secret company to pay Houston First employees
More Ted Oberg Investigates
POLITICS
Texas governor's India trip focused on jobs and the economy
'Sex and the City' actress announces run for governor
Analytics firm used stolen Facebook data, ex-employee says
Trump to call for death penalty for drug traffickers in opioid plan
Russia lures voters to the polls with free iPhones, cars
More Politics
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Show More
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More News
Top Video
Campus on lockdown after shooting reported at Maryland school
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
More Video