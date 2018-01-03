Police need the public's help identifying the man they say caused a shooting scare at Memorial City Mall when he attempted a smash-and-grab robbery.Investigators say around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 the man entered Ben Bridge Jewelry.The suspect approached a display case holding Rolex watches and hit it with a hammer.The banging sound of the hammer forced shoppers to panic and scatter.Authorities initially responded to reports of shots fired at the mall.The suspect fled from the scene when he was approached by security guards.He is described as a black man between the ages of 30 and 40. He is around six feet tall and weighs between 275 and 300 pounds.Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the HPD Burglary and Theft Division at 713-308-0900 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.