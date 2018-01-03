Car narrowly misses Texas officer who slips on icy road

Dramatic video out of North Texas shows why drivers should be extra careful on the icy roads.A Hurst police officer had a close call when a car narrowly missed hitting him after he slipped on the icy road.Officer Jonathan Cramer was responding to an accident. While he was walking near the vehicle, an out-of-control car slid toward him.Dash cam video shows the entire incident.Cramer tried to get out of the way but slipped.The driver who almost hit him stopped, apologized and was not ticketed.