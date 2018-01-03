Large bird blamed for Sealy power outage

That was fast! Power appears to slowly be turning back ON in #Sealy. Checking with #CenterPoint to see if there are still problem spots/ what the cause was. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/lAv8GwGJpk — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) January 3, 2018

Around 1,500 CenterPoint Energy customers were without power in Sealy Wednesday morning.Some of the power was restored to the area around 6 a.m. Wednesday.CenterPoint says a large bird was responsible for the outage.Crews are in the area working to restore power to the customers.The biggest issues associated with this outage is that temperatures are between 21 and 23 degrees this morning.The cold weather will be a concern for those without power.Right now, it seems like the roads are not a concern. ABC13 crews haven't encountered any icy spots while driving this morning.