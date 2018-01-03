HOME & GARDEN

Large bird blamed for Sealy power outage

Center Point Energy confirms 1,500 homes are without power in Sealy.

SEALY, Texas (KTRK) --
Around 1,500 CenterPoint Energy customers were without power in Sealy Wednesday morning.

Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is live checking on the roads and conditions in Sealy this morning on ABC13.

Some of the power was restored to the area around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

CenterPoint says a large bird was responsible for the outage.

Crews are in the area working to restore power to the customers.

The biggest issues associated with this outage is that temperatures are between 21 and 23 degrees this morning.

The cold weather will be a concern for those without power.

Right now, it seems like the roads are not a concern. ABC13 crews haven't encountered any icy spots while driving this morning.

