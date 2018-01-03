Two people killed in head-on crash in Humble

Police say two people were killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning in Humble.It happened at FM 1960 and Wilson Road just before 2:30 a.m.Officials say the crash involved a black Dodge Charger that collided with an SUV. The Charger slammed into a utility pole, killing the two people inside.The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. No word on that person's condition.Humble police tell Eyewitness News it appears one of the drivers ran a red light.Officials say to expect the eastbound lanes of FM 1960 to be closed for at least a couple hours.