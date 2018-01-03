Family vows to rebuild business destroyed by fire in Baytown

Investigators are still waiting to get into what remains of the C&D Grocery and Bakery Inc. in Baytown.The long-time family business was destroyed by a fire overnight.The damage is estimated at $500,000, but the family says it feels like a whole lot more.The call came in just before 1 a.m. for heavy flames at the business in the 2500 block of Main Street.When crews arrived on the scene the fire was too intense for firefighters to enter the building.Fire officials worked to keep the flames from spreading to other buildings.A part of the roof of the store collapsed and bricks from the sides of the building caved in from the fire damage.The structure is very unstable.It is believed the fire started in the back of the building where the kitchen is located.The owner's daughter says the family has been in business for nearly 30 years and this fire is a devastating loss.Sisters Cindy and Melissa grew up in their parents' small-town restaurant. They had to deliver the news to their father early Wednesday morning. His life's work is now ashes."He's thinking about his workers and thinking about the community. That's his life. The store was his life, and it has been for more than 30 years," said one of his daughters.Residents of the Baytown area were on social media expressing their sadness over the loss of the popular store known for its breakfast tacos and sweet breads."This is sad. We had many Sunday breakfasts from C&D," said Jewell M."Sad. People from all over besides us here in town loved C&D's. Pray for all and a speedy come back," said Evette D.The family says they hope to rebuild and take it day by day.Appraisal records show the original structure was built in 1944 and an addition was added to the building in 1960.The cause of the fire is still not known. A family member told firefighters the building was having issues with the gas line recently.