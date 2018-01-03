2 people injured in home explosion on New Year's Eve

Investigators are working to figure out what caused a home to explode on New Year's Eve in Omaha.Rescue crews fought dangerously frigid conditions to save at least two people trapped inside the house after the foundation buckled.Neighbors willing to help rushed to the home after the blast. Thankfully, first responders were already there."With all these fire trucks it's amazing. It's awesome. Especially it being so dang cold out here," neighbor Penny Burt said.One of the victims, identified as Daniel J. Andersen, reportedly said he and his brother, who was also hurt, had some leftover explosives from the Fourth of July. The exact cause has not been released.