An off-duty Texas City police officer has been arrested and charged with DWI after a minor traffic crash.This happened Tuesday at 5:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Highway 146 South.Authorities say Officer Adan Hernandez was driving north on the highway in his personal pickup truck when he hit a driver in a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup head-on. That driver was stopped, waiting to turn east onto FM 1765. The person was not injured.Hernandez's bond was set at $1,000.The crash is still under investigation.