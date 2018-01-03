TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --An off-duty Texas City police officer has been arrested and charged with DWI after a minor traffic crash.
This happened Tuesday at 5:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Highway 146 South.
Authorities say Officer Adan Hernandez was driving north on the highway in his personal pickup truck when he hit a driver in a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup head-on. That driver was stopped, waiting to turn east onto FM 1765. The person was not injured.
Hernandez's bond was set at $1,000.
The crash is still under investigation.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff