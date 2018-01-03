Off-duty Texas City police officer arrested, charged with DWI in crash

An off-duty Texas City police officer has been arrested after a crash. (KTRK)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
An off-duty Texas City police officer has been arrested and charged with DWI after a minor traffic crash.

This happened Tuesday at 5:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Highway 146 South.

Authorities say Officer Adan Hernandez was driving north on the highway in his personal pickup truck when he hit a driver in a 2004 Ford Ranger pickup head-on. That driver was stopped, waiting to turn east onto FM 1765. The person was not injured.

Hernandez's bond was set at $1,000.

The crash is still under investigation.

