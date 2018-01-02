EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2850653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Precinct 4 deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a vehicle with baby inside.

A thief is still on the run after stealing a car with a baby inside and then leaving that baby in her car seat in a dark alley.We talked to Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Brandon Villa, who was searching and discovered her in freezing temperatures."I talked to her, she started laughing and I said, 'Ok, we're good, we got the baby," Villa said.It was dark and cold, with temperatures hovering at freezing when deputies say 7-month-old Allison was left in her car seat by a thief who stole her mother's car.The video is dark and difficult to see at times, but Villa says this view from a home surveillance camera shows the careless deed of a car thief.Villa says as the lights of the car in the video disappear, you see a car seat left behind."He obviously didn't care," Villa said. "It wasn't a well lit area, it wasn't an area with a lot of traffic."At least 90 minutes earlier, deputies believe the thief took off with a black Nissan, baby inside, when her mother left the car running as she went in a north Harris County convenience store.The theft set off a search for the car and baby, and Deputy Villa was the one to find her in an shared driveway.An evidence photo shows how the deputy pulled up next to her."It was great to see she was okay and laughing, because it was cold and even with a jacket, it was still freezing."Neighbors say they weren't even aware the baby was there behind their homes until Villa spotted the car seat."It's pretty dangerous out here," neighbor Daniel Garcia said. "I can't believe there was a baby behind my house like that, it's pretty crazy, sick people."No arrest has been made and the charges have not yet decided in this case.