Man hospitalized after house destroyed by small candle in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews say a small candle started a very big blaze in Fifth Ward earlier tonight. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters say a small candle sparked a fire that destroyed a home in the Fifth Ward.

Houston firefighters were met with intense flames shooting out of the house on Lee Street when they arrived. One crew worked to knock down the fire. Another searched for a man trapped inside.

Marva Montgomery, 61, managed to get out on her own without injury.

"Thank you, Jesus. Thank you. Thank you," she exclaimed. "I'm blessed. I'm truly blessed."

Firefighters found the man, a tenant in another unit of the house, which is subdivided. He was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Montgomery, who was raised in the house, told fire officials she was using a candle for light. The house has electricity.

EMBED More News Videos

A house fire in the Fifth Ward has sent one man to the hospital on this very cold evening in Houston.



"She had purchased a candle to supply some light inside and a sheet nearby caught on fire. It ended up catching the couch on fire, which caught the rest of the house on fire," explained HFD District Chief Mike Phillips.

The fire happened hours before a deep freeze that will hit the Houston area and much of southeast Texas overnight.

Firefighters at the scene say the need for heater safety will be especially great, as people try to keep warm.

18 tips for safely heating your home this winter
EMBED More News Videos

Space heaters, open flames and wood-burning stoves have all contributed to wintertime house fires in Houston

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
house firewinterHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video