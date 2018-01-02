EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2853270" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A house fire in the Fifth Ward has sent one man to the hospital on this very cold evening in Houston.

Space heaters, open flames and wood-burning stoves have all contributed to wintertime house fires in Houston

Firefighters say a small candle sparked a fire that destroyed a home in the Fifth Ward.Houston firefighters were met with intense flames shooting out of the house on Lee Street when they arrived. One crew worked to knock down the fire. Another searched for a man trapped inside.Marva Montgomery, 61, managed to get out on her own without injury."Thank you, Jesus. Thank you. Thank you," she exclaimed. "I'm blessed. I'm truly blessed."Firefighters found the man, a tenant in another unit of the house, which is subdivided. He was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Montgomery, who was raised in the house, told fire officials she was using a candle for light. The house has electricity."She had purchased a candle to supply some light inside and a sheet nearby caught on fire. It ended up catching the couch on fire, which caught the rest of the house on fire," explained HFD District Chief Mike Phillips.The fire happened hours before a deep freeze that will hit the Houston area and much of southeast Texas overnight.Firefighters at the scene say the need for heater safety will be especially great, as people try to keep warm.