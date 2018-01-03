EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2851570" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The man arrested with multiple weapons and ammo inside of his Hyatt hotel room appeared in court.

We are learning new details about a man arrested with multiple weapons at a downtown Houston hotel hours before one of the city's largest New Year's Eve parties.Investigators say Russell Ziemba was found with a loaded assault rifle, and that he had hundreds of bullets in his hotel room in the 26th floor of the Hyatt Regency Downtown.Ziemba was arrested the morning before hundreds were set to gather to celebrate New Year's Eve at the Hyatt.Houston police said they found three guns and lots of ammunition in his hotel room, but now we are hearing startling new numbers from the Harris County District Attorney's Office.According to the DA, one officer reported to finding two magazines and approximately 235 bullets in Ziemba's hotel room.One of the magazines was in his pocket while his AR-15 was loaded.Our cameras were there as Ziemba went before a judge this morning.The DA said on the day of his arrest that Ziemba was intoxicated and bothering guests, and he refused to leave when asked.A police officer went with him to his room so he could gather his things, and discovered the guns and bullets.Reports say one of the weapons was located on the hotel desk.Ziemba was arrested for trespassing and assault on a police officer. He had a previous weapons charge from the week before, as well.While it's not known why Ziemba had the guns and the ammunition, the DA's office said it was concerning.The Houston Police chief said after hours of questioning, they do not believe he intended to use the weapons.Ziemba's bond is set at $100,000.The DA's office said the bond is high because he was already out on bond when he committed another crime.