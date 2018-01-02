EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2850439" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A women is accused of killing a man she was supposed to have a date with on New Year's Eve.

New details emerged today in the murder case against a Baytown teenager.Yvonne Raquel Ramirez didn't appear before a judge early yesterday morning. She's in the medical unit of the Harris County jail healing from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.Prosecutors revealed the 19-year-old established a plan to rob Joshua McKinney's of his guns. The two recently met and had been spending time together.She demanded $2,000 in exchange for the weapons' return. The two met off Mizell Street. That's when things turned violent.A witness told detectives that McKinney put Ramirez in a neck hold and held a pistol to her head. The witness ran to call 911. Moments later, the witness heard gunfire.McKinney was found dead in the street, while Ramirez had been shot in the shoulder.Ramirez told officers it was self-defense. The gun dropped, fired, and killed McKinney. Prosecutors told ABC13 the story didn't add up.The murder suspect later told investigators she grabbed McKinney's gun and fired the weapon in self defense.Another witness told detectives they saw Ramirez trying to manipulate McKinney's body after the shooting. Prosecutors said she also stole a wallet from the dying man.Ramirez is being held on a $50,000 bond. She's scheduled to appear in court tomorrow.