Grinch returns stolen Christmas presents to victims' California home

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, California --
A Grinch's heart grew three sizes on New Year's Eve after the person returned a package containing special memories to a Rancho Santa Margarita home.

Surveillance video sent to Eyewitness News showed a porch pirate taking a package from the front of a home on Dec. 21.

Brittany Hale, who submitted the video, said it contained a collage of wedding photos she sent to her parents and grandparents.
She released the video of the theft in the hopes the thief would return the items - no questions asked.

It appears her plea caused the Grinch's heart to grow and the person was shown in a new surveillance video returning the packages on the front doorstep sometime on New Year's Eve.

