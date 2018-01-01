A Grinch's heart grew three sizes on New Year's Eve after the person returned a package containing special memories to a Rancho Santa Margarita home.Surveillance video sent to Eyewitness News showed a porch pirate taking a package from the front of a home on Dec. 21.Brittany Hale, who submitted the video, said it contained a collage of wedding photos she sent to her parents and grandparents.She released the video of the theft in the hopes the thief would return the items - no questions asked.It appears her plea caused the Grinch's heart to grow and the person was shown in a new surveillance video returning the packages on the front doorstep sometime on New Year's Eve.