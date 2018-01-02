HOUSTON, Texas --Gone are the days when Spot and Fido were the most popular names at the dog park. According to Rover.com, a national network of pet sitters and dog walkers, Houston is in sync with the rest of the nation when it comes to the most popular male and female dogs names for 2017, with Max and Bella coming in at No. 1, both locally and in the U.S.
For male pups in H-Town, Charlie (No. 2) and Cooper (No. 3) finish out the top three. Rocky (4), Buddy (5), Duke (6), Bear (7), and Jack (8) directly follow. Creativity shines more with the ninth and 10th on the list: Zeus and Milo.
For female dogs in the Bayou City, Luna and Lucy are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Next up are Daisy (4), Molly (5), Lola (6), Bailey (7), Sadie (8), Penny (9), and Sophie (No. 10).
