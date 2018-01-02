SPORTS

J.J. Watt named Texans Walter Payton Man of the Year

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Watt earned national recognition for his fundraising efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, raising over $37 million for victims of the hurricane that devastated the greater Houston area in August.

The defensive end joins other players around the National Football League to be honored for the prestigious award such as Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers, Clay Matthews of the Green Bay Packers, and Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles, among others.

The finalists for the award will be announced at halftime of the AFC Championship Game in January, and the winner will be announced at the NFL Honors Show the night before Super Bowl LII.

The team handed out other honors as well including Deandre Hopkins named offensive MVP and Deshaun Watson as Rookie of the Year.

Watt also told Eyewitness News that he thinks the Texans has a chance of winning the Super Bowl next year.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsjj wattHouston TexansnflawardHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Ranking the highest paid athletes in Houston
Rockets, Trail Blazers on rolls heading into matchup
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
More Sports
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video