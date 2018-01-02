J.J. Watt named Texans Walter Payton Man of the Year

The Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year.Watt earned national recognition for his fundraising efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, raising over $37 million for victims of the hurricane that devastated the greater Houston area in August.The defensive end joins other players around the National Football League to be honored for the prestigious award such as Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers, Clay Matthews of the Green Bay Packers, and Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles, among others.The finalists for the award will be announced at halftime of the AFC Championship Game in January, and the winner will be announced at the NFL Honors Show the night before Super Bowl LII.The team handed out other honors as well including Deandre Hopkins named offensive MVP and Deshaun Watson as Rookie of the Year.Watt also told Eyewitness News that he thinks the Texans has a chance of winning the Super Bowl next year.