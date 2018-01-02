Man seen shooting out car window on Snapchat now wanted for aggravated robberies

EMBED </>More Videos

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Mason Kirby Gray is wanted for aggravated robberies and was allegedly caught shooting a pistol out the window of his car on Snapchat. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man they say shot a gun from a moving car in video posted to Snapchat. They believe he's responsible for robbing a couple of gas stations.

Investigators say Mason Kirby Gray, 20, was seen last month in a Snapchat video that showed him shooting a handgun from a moving vehicle

Investigators received information from the video to now identify Gray as the suspect who robbed a Valero station at gunpoint on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in west Harris County.

At around 12:45 a.m., Gray reportedly walked in to the store located in the 2200 block of Fry Road, and looked around the cooler area at energy drinks.

He is reportedly seen wearing a light colored shirt and gray colored pants with a tan or light colored baseball hat with POLO on the tab. He asked the clerk a question and then left the store.

EMBED More News Videos

Man seen shooting out car window on Snapchat now wanted for aggravated robberies



Officials say Gray went back into the store, left again and finally entered a third time, but wearing different clothing. They say he was wearing a distinctive black colored hoodie with red lettering on the front.

As Gray approached the counter, investigators say he pulled a tan and brown colored mask over the bottom part of his face and demanded money at gunpoint, before fleeing the store.

Gray is also accused of robbing a Valero Corner station at gunpoint located in the 22500 block of Franz road that same night.

Gray is described as 6'0 tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.

RELATED: Woman gets 5 years in prison for Snapchat shooting stunt

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
social mediashootingsnapchatHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video