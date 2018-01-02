EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2851485" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man seen shooting out car window on Snapchat now wanted for aggravated robberies

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man they say shot a gun from a moving car in video posted to Snapchat. They believe he's responsible for robbing a couple of gas stations.Investigators say Mason Kirby Gray, 20, was seen last month in a Snapchat video that showed him shooting a handgun from a moving vehicleInvestigators received information from the video to now identify Gray as the suspect who robbed a Valero station at gunpoint on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in west Harris County.At around 12:45 a.m., Gray reportedly walked in to the store located in the 2200 block of Fry Road, and looked around the cooler area at energy drinks.He is reportedly seen wearing a light colored shirt and gray colored pants with a tan or light colored baseball hat with POLO on the tab. He asked the clerk a question and then left the store.Officials say Gray went back into the store, left again and finally entered a third time, but wearing different clothing. They say he was wearing a distinctive black colored hoodie with red lettering on the front.As Gray approached the counter, investigators say he pulled a tan and brown colored mask over the bottom part of his face and demanded money at gunpoint, before fleeing the store.Gray is also accused of robbing a Valero Corner station at gunpoint located in the 22500 block of Franz road that same night.Gray is described as 6'0 tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes.