Applebee's kicking off 2018 with all you can eat riblets and chicken tenders

Applebee's announced the return of all-you-can-eat riblets and chicken tenders.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The foodie favorite is back, but not for long.

Applebee's announced the return of all-you-can-eat riblets and chicken tenders for a limited time.

The restaurant will offer riblets with your choice of honey BBQ or spicy Texas BBQ sauce, breaded chicken tenders with honey Dijon mustard sauce and a side of classic fries for $12.99.

The all-you-can-eat menu started on New Year's Day and will only be available at select locations.

Foodies can choose plate after plate of either riblets, tenders or both.

The first time you order the all-you-can-eat riblets it will feature 12-ounces of pork served in one of two sauces with classic fries and coleslaw. Refills will include six-ounce riblets, a side of classic fries and a sauce.

The first order of all-you-can-eat chicken tenders will include seven tenders, a side of classic fries honey Dijon mustard. Refills will include three chicken tenders, a side of classic fries and honey Dijon mustard.

