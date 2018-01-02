FAMILY & PARENTING

Heartbreaking video shows boy sing to baby sister in heaven

EMBED </>More Videos

A 4-year-old San Antonio boy sings heartbreaking song to his baby sister in heaven. (Photos/Twitter @SAM1R)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
Siblings have a unique and special bond. Sometimes that bond is forced to endure heartbreaking loss.

Alex is just 4-years-old and lives in San Antonio. In May, his 4-month-old sister Ava Lynn died after being diagnosed with hydronephrosis.

On what would have been little Ava's first birthday, Alex grabbed his guitar and sang to his baby sister in heaven.

His mother captured the video of the little boy singing "Remember Me" from the movie "Coco."

You can overhear some of the heartbreaking lyrics, which include "though I have to travel far, remember me. For even if I'm far away, I hold you in my heart."

The video was posted on Twitter and has been viewed thousands of times.


The family says Alex didn't even know he was being filmed and that he just wanted to sing for his sister on her birthday.

Hydronephrosis is a condition that affects the kidneys.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
familytwitterbabychildrensingingcaught on cameraviral videoSan Antonio
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parade candy left child with red face and numbness
Guide to 2018 summer camps at The Woodlands
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
The Woodlands Recognized as "Best Places to Live"
Mom building her PR firm and raising a family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video