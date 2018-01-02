WEDDING PROPOSAL

Man goes billboard big for his unique proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

A Massachusetts man let his whole town know he wanted to pop the question. (KTRK)

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
A Massachusetts man asked his girlfriend to marry him in very public fashion.

He plastered the question on a billboard.

The man said he wanted to come up with a unique way to propose.

He told his then girlfriend he wanted to take her to an event in Boston. He then pretended to get lost and had to pull over to look up directions.

He parked right in front of the billboard and then popped the question.

The bride-to-be said she was shocked by the proposal. And, of course, she said "yes."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
familywedding proposalweddingsurpriseMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEDDING PROPOSAL
Do you recognize this mystery couple?
Houston deemed one of America's 15 best places to tie the knot in 2018
Actor Idris Elba pops the question to girlfriend at film screening
Pilot carves message into frozen lake for sky-high proposal
Alabama player proposes after winning National Championship
More wedding proposal
FAMILY & PARENTING
Parade candy left child with red face and numbness
Guide to 2018 summer camps at The Woodlands
Family donates embryos after freezer malfunction
The Woodlands Recognized as "Best Places to Live"
Mom building her PR firm and raising a family
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
Show More
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
Chewbacca tells boy he's getting a new heart
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More Video