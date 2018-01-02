FOOD & DRINK

Score a FREE Bloomin' Onion at Outback Steakhouse

EMBED </>More Videos

Get your FREE Bloomin' Onion appetizers at Outback steakhouse on Tuesday, Jan 2. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The South Carolina Gamecocks scored a victory not only for themselves, but for all football fans.

Thanks to their 26-19 victory over the Michigan Wolverines during Monday's Outback Bowl, Outback Steakhouse will offer free Bloomin' Onion appetizers to all football fans nationwide on Tuesday, Jan 2.


Just say "Outback Bowl" to your server to receive the offer, which is valid with any purchase.

This year marks Outback's sixth-annual nationwide appetizer giveaway based on the outcome of the Outback Bowl.

After SEC's Florida Gators took home the trophy last year, Outback Steakhouse restaurants gave away 56,238 Bloomin' Onions to guest around the county.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodfree foodfootballfree stuffgood newsu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
How many fried Oreos did we eat at RodeoHouston 2018?
4 New Spots To Score Poke In Houston
No shamrock shakes in Texas
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Show More
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
More Video