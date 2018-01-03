A 19-year-old woman is facing charges after Harris County deputies say she murdered a man she was dating.New details emerged Tuesday in the murder case against a Baytown teenager.Yvonne Raquel Ramirez, 19, didn't appear before a judge early Monday morning. She's in the medical unit of the Harris County jail healing from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.Prosecutors revealed Ramirez established a plan to rob Joshua McKinney of his guns. The two recently met and had been spending time together.She allegedly demanded $2,000 in exchange for the weapons' return. The two met off Mizell Street. That's when things turned violent.A witness told detectives McKinney put Ramirez in a neck hold and held a pistol to her head. The witness ran to call 911. Moments later, the witness heard gunfire.McKinney was dead in the street. Ramirez had been shot in the shoulder.She told officers it was self-defense. She said the gun dropped, fired and killed McKinney. Prosecutors told ABC13 the story didn't add up.Ramirez later told investigators she grabbed McKinney's gun and fired the weapon in self-defense.Another witness told detectives they saw Ramirez trying to manipulate McKinney's body after the shooting. Prosecutors said she also stole a wallet from the dying man.Ramirez is being held on a $50,000 bond. She's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.