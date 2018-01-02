12 injured as fire burns through building in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has the latest on the fire that ripped through a Bronx building.

Eyewitness News
VAN NEST, Bronx --
A dozen people were injured in a sixth-alarm fire that burned through an apartment building in the Bronx Tuesday morning.

The fire started in a furniture store on the first floor of the Commonwealth Avenue building just after 5:30 a.m.

Flames spread through the four-story building and through the roof.

Of the 12 people injured, only one had a serious but not life-threatening injury. The others were described as minor.

On the frigid morning, firefighters were battling not only the flames but the cold as well.

A heavy icing condition was reported on streets around the building.


Firefighters broke windows to get people out of the building as the fire continued to burn.

One woman ran down the hall banging on doors to try and get her neighbors out.

Another resident escaped with her two children and dog. She was getting ready for work when she smelled smoke.

"I woke up my husband, my kids and said listen there's a fire in the building," she said. "By the time we opened the door in the hallway, there was black smoke."

East Tremont Avenue was closed between Rosedale Avenue and Saint Lawrence Avenue.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Derick Waller had this report from the scene:
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
fireapartment fireu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Show More
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
More Video