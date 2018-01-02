Masked thieves try to steal ATM from Houston Methodist hospital in NW Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say thieves tried to steal an ATM from a hospital. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for the group of masked thieves they say tried to steal an ATM from a Houston Methodist hospital in northwest Harris County.

Officials tell Eyewitness News five to eight people broke in through a window in the cafeteria of the Willowbrook location.

They grabbed the ATM and began carrying it out of the building, until a security guard making his rounds saw them.

The thieves dropped the ATM and took off in two vehicles.

Police are checking surveillance video to see if cameras caught a better look at the thieves or the vehicles.

Related: Police say hotel ATM robbers hit 5 times in 6 days

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
hospitalatmtheftHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx bomb believed to be tied to Austin attacks
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Police say man beat dad to death with aluminum bat
Man killed after stopping couple from fighting in SE Houston
Police: These aren't city workers, they're scammers
Coming soon - More for Houston beer lovers to love!
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Show More
Here's how you could get cash back if you own an original PS3
March for Our Lives mashup: 'Hamilton,' 'Dear Evan Hansen'
Blinking box in Harris County park turned out to be hoax
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
The way kids are drawing scientists is changing
More News
Top Video
New Macy's app will let you skip the checkout line
Suspicious package being investigated Austin FedEx facility
Injuries reported in Maryland high school shooting
Fifth Harmony going on hiatus to pursue solo opportunities
More Video