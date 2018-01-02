HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are looking for the group of masked thieves they say tried to steal an ATM from a Houston Methodist hospital in northwest Harris County.
Officials tell Eyewitness News five to eight people broke in through a window in the cafeteria of the Willowbrook location.
They grabbed the ATM and began carrying it out of the building, until a security guard making his rounds saw them.
The thieves dropped the ATM and took off in two vehicles.
Police are checking surveillance video to see if cameras caught a better look at the thieves or the vehicles.
Related: Police say hotel ATM robbers hit 5 times in 6 days
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff